Mehwish Hayat joins charity to help rebuild five schools in Sukkur

Mehwish Hayat aims to improve the state of education in Pakistan by joining hands with a global charity to help with rebuilding schools in Sukkur, Sindh. She will run the London Marathon next year to raise money for the rebuilding.

Taking to Twitter, the 36-year-old made the announcement and revealed that one of the reasons she is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) is because she has joined Penny Appeal as an ambassador and will be raising funds to rebuild five schools in Sukkur for over 900 children.

Speaking about the project, in an interview to BBC, she said “Penny Appeal is an amazing charity organisation that’s working in over 30 countries and I’m very happy to be on board with them and I want to work for education.”

So one of the reasons I am in the UK is to announce that I am joining global charity Penny Appeal as an Ambassador. I will be raising funds to re build 5 schools in sukkur , Sindh . Please Join me in this quest. Here I am talking abt it on @BBCWorld with @BBCNuala .. Part 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7tu4d5kra8 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 17, 2019

“The condition [children in rural Sindh] are getting their education in is really a heart-wrenching situation,” said the actress. “But Parents really want their girls to get an education and be a part of the community. It’s just the lack of resources, otherwise, there is a very progressive state of mind.”

She went onto add “[Many] don’t realise that if [a young girl] wants to raise a family, education is very important and if she gets the primary education, she will have the power to decide if she wants to continue… so maybe giving them that basic education, the girls will have a voice which actually will in the longer run, help raise and build nations. That will be amazing.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor further said, “I really want parents to let their children – their girls – to follow their dreams.”

Hayat aims to raise £100,000 for the project by taking part in the 2020 London Marathon.

