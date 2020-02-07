Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat hopes to see a speedy end to coronavirus outbreak

Mehwish Haya, coronavirus

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat is taking all the safety precautions while travelling amid coronavirus outbreak. 

The starlet took to Twitter to post a photo of her wearing a mask and wrote “No I am not channeling some inner superhero just taking precautions while traveling.”

She also prayed for the victims of the deadly virus. “I pray for all those suffering from the Corona Virus. We stand with China at this crucial time and hope to see a speedy end to the epidemic.”

“Cannot go around frightening children at airports,” she added. 

Actress Ayesha Omar was also seen wearing a mask as she was spotted at an airport. Masks are being worn as a necessary protective measure against the new virus.

Coronavirus death toll has topped 600 as number of cases worldwide, the vast majority of them in China, passes 31,000.

