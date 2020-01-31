Mehwish Hayat hails student for graduating with a gold medal

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has praised Pakistani student, Saba who bagged a gold medal at university.

Noorul Sabah ‘s father, Abdul Ghaffar sold fruits to fund her education while her mother stitched clothes at home.

She completed her MSc in Economics from the University of Education in Lahore.

The starlet took to Twitter to laud her parents’ hardwork and sacrifices.

“Most touching news! These parents need to be lauded for the sacrifices they made to get their daughter educated,” she wrote.

Mehwish added that education is everyone’s right regardless of their background. “However, education should be a right for everyone equally not just for the privileged few who can afford it.Good education should be available to all.”

About her achievement, Saba said “My family faced a lot of hardships yet they still helped me in completing my education. I’m dedicating this gold medal to my parents.”

