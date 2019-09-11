Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat bumps into Hasan Minhaj at US Open final

Hasan Minhaj, Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat ran into American comedian Hasan Minhaj at the US Open final in New York on Sunday. 

The starlet took to Twitter to share that she got an opportunity to rub shoulders with global celebrities at the US Open. “Love his Netflix show & his outspoken opinions,” she wrote about Minhaj.

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev at the US Open men’s final on Sunday, winning the 19th Grand Slam title of his career. An ecstatic Hayat said, “@RafaelNadal‘s victory was the cherry on the cake !” 

The 36-year-old actor was invited by Emirates Airline to represent Pakistan at the mega event.

Earlier, she met Jonas Brothers’ fame Nick Jonas at the semi-final of the tennis championship.

Hayat recently called out Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra for her pro-war comments. She penned down an opinion piece for CNN highlighting Bollywood actress’ faux celebrity activism and the responsibility that comes from an influential position.

