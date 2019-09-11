Mehwish Hayat bumps into Hasan Minhaj at US Open final

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat ran into American comedian Hasan Minhaj at the US Open final in New York on Sunday.

The starlet took to Twitter to share that she got an opportunity to rub shoulders with global celebrities at the US Open. “Love his Netflix show & his outspoken opinions,” she wrote about Minhaj.

It was such a joy to be invited by the @emirates to represent Pakistan at the @usopen Finals & to rub shoulders with global celebrities such as @hasanminhaj . Love his Netflix show & his outspoken opinions. @RafaelNadal ‘s victory was the cherry on the cake ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u9HNPmYakF — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 11, 2019

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev at the US Open men’s final on Sunday, winning the 19th Grand Slam title of his career. An ecstatic Hayat said, “@RafaelNadal‘s victory was the cherry on the cake !”

The 36-year-old actor was invited by Emirates Airline to represent Pakistan at the mega event.

Earlier, she met Jonas Brothers’ fame Nick Jonas at the semi-final of the tennis championship.

Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !🎾✌🏻@nickjonas @usopen @emirates pic.twitter.com/9rmRb62K12 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 7, 2019

Hayat recently called out Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra for her pro-war comments. She penned down an opinion piece for CNN highlighting Bollywood actress’ faux celebrity activism and the responsibility that comes from an influential position.

