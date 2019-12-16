Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat wants to be judged on talent not physical attributes

Pakistan’s prominent actor Mehwish Hayat, who recently made it to this year’s list of Sexiest Asian Women alongside Mahira Khan, doesn’t think of the list as an achievement. 

The list was published by a UK-based weekly Eastern Eye and only two Pakistani actresses featured on it.

Taking to Twitter, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient shared that the list is not something for her to celebrate.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages via texts & social media. I should be flattered to be on the list of sexiest Asians,” she wrote.

She went onto add that in today’s world she wants to be judged on talent, not physical attributes.

“Judge people on talent, on merit, on intellect, on wit.. but not on physical attributes. Times have changed and these sorts of lists should now be confined to history,” she tweeted.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor was praised by fans for her positive thinking. A Twitter user even commented “A small step for feminism but a giant leap towards Premiership!

To this, Mehwish Hayat replied, “Not 2023 but 2028,” adding a LOL (Laugh out Loud).

