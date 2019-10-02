Attempts to tarnish image will not stop Mehwish Hayat to speak for Kashmiris

Mehwish Hayat clapped back at people who misconstrued her recent remarks on Kashmir and said tarnishing her image will not silence her to raise her voice for the cause.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted clips from the same event in which she can be seen speaking on Kashmir issue.

“Not that any clarification is needed. But here are clips from the same event as the leaked video where I think I am talking abt Kashmir – there are several others as well,” she wrote.

She urged people to look at the whole picture before defaming her in future.

The starlet vowed to keep fighting for injustices despite attempts to tarnish her image.

2/2… Tarnishing my image in this way will not stop me from fighting for the Kashmiri cause as I have been. I am humbled by the fact that my opinion means so much. I see it as a responsibility and will not shy away for fighting for injustices where ever I see them. — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 1, 2019

Hayat found herself embroiled in a controversy recently when she was asked a question on Kashmir at a charity event. The leaked video showed Hayat replying that she was told by the PR not to talk about Kashmir.

Social media was quick to react and many people called out the 36-year-old actor from coming under pressure and not raising her voice for Kashmiris. She later issued a clarification.

