Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah with her family

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat performed Umrah with her family and said it was a moving journey.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to social media to share her experience. She posted a picture on Instagram with her mother Rukhsar Hayat and brother Danish Hayat, standing infront of the Kaabah in Makkah.

“‪Jumma Mubarak . By the Grace of Allah, I have been blessed to be able to perform Umrah,” she wrote.

The actress said she can’t describe her feelings in words and prayed that every Muslim gets a chance to perform the holy pilgrimage.

“The feeling of being here with my family cannot be expressed in words. A truly moving and humbling journey that I pray every Muslim in the world gets to be able to experience as well Ameen.”

Earlier in November, cricketer Imad Wasim went on the pilgrimage with his wife, Sania Ashfaq.

In 2019, many celebrities including actress Sanam Jung, model Amna Baber with her husband, and Youtuber Zaid Ali along with his wife also performed Umrah.

