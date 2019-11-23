Mehwish Hayat shares adorable snap with puppies

Popular actor Mehwish Hayat keeps sharing tidbits from her life with fans on social media. The actress’ latest post reveals her love for dogs.

Many Pakistan celebrities have furry companions including Osman Khalid Butt, Bilal Ashraf, Momina Mustehsan and others. And some have even gone the extra mile to make their dogs and cats their own Instagram accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Mehwish dished out a dose of puppy love. Sharing an adorable picture with her friend Uzma Zakaria and canines, she wrote “Picture perfect !!! With @uzzifilms – that look on Bruno’s face though lol #MehwishHayat #Uzzi #happyfaces #winteriscoming.”

Uzma Zakaria, a graduate from New York Film Academy, has recently worked on Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

The starlet’s fans appreciated her for sharing pleasant moments with them and one commented that he would love to know more about her hobbies and favourite past time.

Comments

comments