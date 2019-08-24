Mehwish Hayat slams Shah Rukh Khan

Mehwish Hayat has called out Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan for his latest Netflix production Bard of Blood.

The trailer which was released on Thursday has been widely criticized for portraying Muslims as terrorists. It is produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Hayat took to Twitter and said that Bollywood’s agenda is evident from another anti-Pakistan project. She told King Khan to be patriotic but not at the expense of vilifying Pakistanis.

“This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it @iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us,” she wrote.

The 36-year-old actor has lately been quite vocal about Muslims being stereotyped as ‘backward terrorists’ in Bollywood and Hollywood films which has greatly influenced of what people think of Pakistan. She urged that this needs to stop.

Earlier, the Raees actor lamented about Muslims being branded as terrorists when My Name is Khan was released in 2010.

Many celebrities expressed their displeasure at the trailer.

Asif Ghafoor called the trailer a ‘Bollywood syndrome’ and said that SRK should rather promote peace and humanity by speaking up against atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Actress Mansha Pasha questioned Bollywood’s obsession with Pakistan.

Presenter Shaista Lodhi pointed out the timing of dropping the trailer⁠—a time when tensions between Pakistan and India are high. She said this is done to draw “maximum attention.”

Influencer Furqan Shayk said he is cancelling his Netflix subscription.

