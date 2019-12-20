Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat has a Twitter family of 1 million now

Mehwish Hayat, twitter

Renowned actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has reached one million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taking to social media, the actor shared how she feels about achieving the milestone.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor said she is thrilled about having a family of 1 million followers. She also appreciated how the platform gives her a chance to voice her opinion and debate about different issues.

Mehwish Hayat even thanked her haters and trolls because they make Twitter fun for her.

“Thrilled that we are now a family of 1 million. I have loved the spirited debates we have had and feel blessed to be given a voice that many listen to. Thank you all even “the haters” and “trolls” … you make it fun,” she tweeted.

Earlier, responding to a tweet, she said that she believes in speaking her mind and glad that it resonates with so many.

