‘Melania could divorce Trump anytime after exit from White House’

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has claimed that Melania Trump is “counting every minute” until Donald leaves the White House and she can divorce him.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has claimed in a report published in the British based newspaper that the couple’s 15-year marriage was over.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her,” she said in a report.

Joe Biden clinched the presidency on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election, clearing the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. He beat Trump by more than 4 million votes nationwide, making Trump the first president to lose re-election since 1992.

Property tycoon Trump married Slovenian ex-model Melania, his third wife, in 2005.

In 1977, Trump married Ivana Trump, a Czech-American businesswoman, media personality, fashion designer and model. She is the mother of Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. The relationship fell apart in 1992 with their divorce.

In 1993, Trump married Marla Mapes, an actress, television personality, film producer. The couple separated in May 1997 and finally divorced in June 8, 1999.

Donald Trump has five children from three wives, and ten grandchildren.

