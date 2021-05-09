Melinda Gates rents private island to avoid media after divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce and in order to avoid media glare, the latter has rented a remote, private island in Grenada for the family.

Sources told TMZ that Melinda rented Calivigny Island for a whopping $132,000 a night for her and the couple’s children, as well as their significant others.

But the Microsoft co-founder, to whom she has been married for 27 years, had not been invited to the 80-acre Caribbean islet hideaway, according to the outlet, which reported that everyone in the family took Melinda’s side.

Melinda decided to go anyway despite efforts by the couple’s lawyers to hash out a settlement during what the outlet described as an unfriendly split, according to the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 04, Bill Gates and Melinda announced divorce after 27 years of marriage, stating that they “no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.

The pair in a joint statement posted on Twitter said, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

The Microsoft co-founder turned philanthropist and his wife have built up a combined $124bn (£89bn) fortune, making them among the five richest couples in the world.

The couple, who jointly run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge funder of global health and disease prevention initiatives, including the fight against coronavirus, said they would continue to run the foundation together.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” they said.

