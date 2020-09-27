Melting wax sculpture placed in Orlando to show impacts of climate crisis

ORLANDO: A statue made out of wax is turning heads outside of Orlando City Hall to show the effects of climate change. The statue shows a grandfather and his grandson eating ice cream made entirely out of biodegradable wax.

The purpose behind this is simple. It is put outside to melt due to the blistering heat to send a message to the world about how serious the consequences can be. It has a life-span of about a week.

This was done by a group called the CLEO Institute, which strives to make people aware of climate change’s harmful impacts. Talking to the local news agency, Dr. Anna Lizama Clark said, “The city of Orlando normally sees about 22 days where the temperature exceeds 100 degrees (in Fahrenheit). We will go from three weeks to over three months of dangerously hot days by mid-century. The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way.”

Not just in Orlando, even the cities of Tampa and Miami will witness this as well.

Climate Change is a reality, whether people choose to believe it or not. Ice caps have started to melt in the Arctic and Antarctic Circles which have resulted in drastic temperature transformations all across the globe.

While many leaders have started to take it seriously, for Americans, the fact that Trump does not believe in this at all is extremely alarming not just for them, but for the entire world as well.

