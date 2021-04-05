Men torture woman, shave off her head over matrimonial dispute

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, unidentified men on Monday tortured an aged woman and also shaved off her head in Chakwal, Punjab over a matrimonial dispute, ARY News reported.

As per details, the son of the tortured woman wanted to contract free-will marriage with a girl. This got the family of the girl furious, who stormed to the boy’s house and subject his mother to vicious torture.

The hairs of the woman were trimmed by the attackers. The woman lodged her complaint with the police, but they have not taken any action, so far, the woman added.

In a separate incident that was reported, last year in Rawalpindi, a mother was subjected to torture by her son. The woman had narrated the unfortunate incident and had claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

In a video message, Gulnaz Bibi had said that it was for the fifth time when she was attacked by her son, identified as Arsalan, and every time the situation had worsened when her daughter-in-law visits them.

“I was tortured by my son on the encouragement of his wife and he later threw me out of the home last time,” said the pained mother in her statement as she claimed that around 30 people entered their home in the last attack including relatives of her daughter-in-law, who were also behind all this fuss.

