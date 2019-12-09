Meray Paas Tum Ho: Ayeza Khan reacts to yet another viral slap

Renowned actor Ayeza Khan responded after a slap sequence from her ongoing popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho went viral.

In a powerful scene from the recent episode, Maham (Sawera Nadeem) made a grand entry to shatter Mehwish’s (Ayeza Khan) dream of getting married to Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui) with a tight slap.

Since then, the sequence has gone viral and has garnered praises from the audiences along with hilarious memes.

The lead actress took to Instagram to share her thoughts and called it the “slap of the century.”

Ayeza Khan also wrote “Sometimes we feel only our actions are right, but when life gets angry with disloyal people then nothing remains fine. I will possess everything but ‘you’.”

Well, we aren’t sure if Danish (Humayun Saeed) slapping Shehwar for threatening to separate him from his son was the slap of the century or this.

The show has left fans hooked to their screens every Saturday night owing to its star-studded cast and interesting storyline.

