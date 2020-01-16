‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ cast to appear on a special show

The cast of popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho will appear on a special show ahead of the final episode.

ARY Digital announced the exciting news for viewers on Wednesday via Instagram. A special show featuring the entire cast will air on Jan 18, Saturday at 8:00 pm.

The double episode of the much-talked about drama will not air on January 18 but on January 25, i.e. next Saturday. Instead, fans who are desperately anticipating the ending will get to see their favourite characters delve into details of their shooting experience.

The show will be hosted by Ahmed Ali Butt and the guest list includes Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Hira Mani, Nadeem Baig, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Shees Sajjad Gul, Adnan Siddiqui, Musaddiq Malik, Anoushay Abbasi, Hina Javed, Mehar Bano, Rehmat Ajmal and Furqan Qureshi.

Meray Paas Tum Ho’s grand finale will be shown in cinemas near you. The advance bookings have already started at cinemas in Karachi.

Comments

comments