Mercury drops to 08.5 ºCelsius with fresh cold spell in Karachi

KARACHI: The minimum temperature in the city on Sunday morning dropped to 08.5 ºCelsius with fresh cold weather spell, ARY News reported.

Karachi will experience cold weather in next 24 hours, as Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the metropolis and humidity ratio at 50 percent level.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a report on Saturday said that the wind speed could enhance to 35 to 40 kilometres per hour in Karachi with entry of a fresh weather system.

Fresh cold wave will start in the city from Sunday and will continue for at least three days, the weather report said.

A wave of severe cold continued in northern districts of Balochistan including Quetta where the mercury dropped to minus-9 degree Celsius hitting normal life and drop in vehicles on roads. Minimum temperature in the region was recorded minus 10 Celsius in Kalat.

Gusty winds may also occur in Balochistan’s Pishin, Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Chaghi, Kharan, Panjgur, Makran coastal belt and its surrounding areas that would continue in the province until January 25 with rough weather in the sea.

Balochistan Fisheries Department has advised local fishermen not to venture into the deep sea.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, the met office said in a weather report.

