Mercury drops to 08ºCelsius with Siberian winds in Karachi

KARACHI: The minimum temperature in the city on Monday morning dropped to 08 ºCelsius as northeastern Siberian winds blowing in the city, ARY News reported.

Karachi will experience cold and dry weather in next 24 hours, while 21 percent humidity recorded in the morning.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in a report said that the wind speed has been recorded between to 10 to 12 kilometres per hour in Karachi. Maximum temperature could increase in daytime to 27 degree Celsius.

The visibility limit has been upto four kilometers in the city.

This cold spell in the city will continue for two more days, the weather report said.

A wave of severe cold continued in northern districts of Balochistan including Quetta, where the mercury dropped to minus-8 degree Celsius affecting normal life in the region. Minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded minus 09 Celsius.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

Dense fog prevails in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, the met office said.

Minimum Temperature: The mercury dropped to minus-13 at Leh and Astore, minus-12 at Kalam, minus-11 at Gopis, minus-09 at Kalat and Bagrote, minus-08 in Quetta, minus-07 at Skardu and Gilgit, minus-06 at Pulwama and minus-05 at Hunza, Malamjabba, Dalbandin, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag.

