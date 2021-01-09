Mercury drops to 5.8º Celsius as cold wave persists in Karachi

KARACHI: Cold wave persists in Karachi as minimum temperature dropped to 5.8º Celsius on Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted cold and dry weather in the city with 36 percent humidity. Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city.

Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 25º Celsius today, according to the met office.

Severe cold weather in Karachi is expected to last for few more days. Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 12 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the new year night between Thursday and Friday.

According to the met department, the temperature will hover between 7°C and 9°C in the coming days.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in Northern Areas and North Balochistan. Dense fog is expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

