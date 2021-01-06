Mercury drops to 8°Celsius as cold wave persists in Karachi

KARACHI: A persistent cold wave continued in Karachi as minimum temperature remained in single digit on Wednesday morning i.e. 08°Celsius, ARY News reported.

The maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 25º Celsius today, according to the met office.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report predicted that the ongoing cold spell in the city will likely to last few more days.

Northerly winds are blowing in the city with the wind speed 08-10 kilometres per hour and humidity at 69 percent.

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, the PMD said in its weather report.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in north eastern Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country, whereas severe cold spell continued in northern Balochistan and the Northern Areas.

Yesterday maximum rainfall received in Kashmir at Garhi Dopatta 73mm, Kotli 67mm, Muzaffarabad 66mm, Rawlakot 58mm.

Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 78mm, City 42mm), Gujrat 68mm, Lahore (A/P and City 57mm), Jhelum 57mm, Mangla 51mm, Gujranwala 50mm, Mandi Bahauddin 43mm, Sahiwal 25mm, Hafizabad 24mm, Murree 22mm, Okara 19mm, Faisalabad 17mm, Narowal 16mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 30mm, Kakol 22mm. Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 24mm, Skardu 19mm, Gilgit-10mm

Dense fog is likely in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Comments

comments