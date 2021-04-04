Mercury drops in Karachi after scorching heatwave, says PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday forecast maximum temperature likely to go down in Karachi between 36° to 38°Celsius, ARY News reported.

The heatwave with hot to very hot weather continued till Saturday subsides on Sunday.

Maximum temperature in Karachi yesterday hit 44 ºCelsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The met office has also forecast very hot weather in most districts of Sindh predicting gusty winds in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and adjoining areas on Monday.

“Usually, average temperatures remain 32.5 degree Celsius in March in the city,” a weather official said. The daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 04 to 06°Celsius upto Saturday, he added.

The Met Office had earlier warned that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to to Saturday.

Met office said that due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather prevailed in Karachi.

The record for the hottest day in April in Karachi was broken on Saturday when the mercury soared to 44°Celsius. The last time the maximum temperature in Karachi had crossed 44°Celsius was on April 14, 1947, according to a report.

The Met Office has said that rains across the country will be less than the average during the month of April while temperatures will remain high.

From Monday onward, the temperature may fall between 34°Celsius till 36°Celsius.

