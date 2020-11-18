Mercury drops in Karachi with entry of North-eastern winds

KARACHI: The city’s weather remained mostly dry with minimum temperature recorded at 17 degrees Celsius, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An official of Pakistan Meteorological Department said that Siberian winds that entered the city from the north and north-easterly directions on Monday would continued to blow in the city.

“The Siberian winds are expected to stay in the city for two to three more days,” weather officials said on Tuesday. The temperature is likely to drop further by two degrees Celsius during the ongoing week.

The weather department said that the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius in the morning and the maximum temperature likely to remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

The influx of very cold and dry Siberian winds also called “Quetta Cold Waves” in common parlance, bring cold spells to the region, dropping the night temperatures.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of the country, while it will be partly cloudy in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan with likely rainfall with thunderstorm in the night and snowfall at mountains.

Some plain areas of Punjab would likely to experience foggy weather in the morning.

Minimum temperature today, was recorded minus 11 at Kalam, minus 09 at Leh, minus 06 at Skardu, minus 04 at Astore and Kalat, minus 03 at Gupis, Malam Jabba and Dir and minust 02 at Bagrote and Quetta.

