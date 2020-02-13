Mercury drops as Quetta and adjoining areas receive rainfall

ISLAMABAD: A winter wet spell lashed Quetta and adjoining areas causing drop in minimum temperature in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Minimum temperature dropped to minus one in Ziarat, five degree Celsius in Quetta and seven degree Celsius in Kalat.

The met office has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country, however, cloudy weather has been predicted for upper parts of Pakistan.

Rain and snowfall is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rainfall or drizzling in Islamabad and Potohar plateau.

The weather will remain dry with cool night in Karachi. The minimum temperature in the city will be 16.5 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature will likely to go as up as 30 degree Celsius.

Rainfall reported in past 24 hours in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Skardu received snowfall during last 24 hours.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded at Parachinar -10°Celsius,Skardu, Gopis minus 06 , Bagrote -05 Hunza and Astore -02°Celsius.

