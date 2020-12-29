Mercury drops to single digit in Karachi with windy weather

KARACHI: The mercury has dropped in the city to seven degree Celsius on Tuesday morning with a windy spell, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report.

Earlier, minimum seven degree Celsius temperature in Karachi was recorded on January 17 this year.

Dusty cold winds will continue in daytime with a cold and dry weather in the city. The maximum temperature will likely to remain at 23 degree Celsius, according to the met office.

Presently northerly/northeasterly winds blowing in the city as the wind speed is expected to shoots up to 35 to 40 kilometres per hour, according to the weather office.

The met office has also predicted further intensity in cold weather for next two days.

It is pertinent to mention here that PMD had earlier forecast a new spell of cold weather in Karachi in the last week of the year, which could break the seven-year-record of the lowest temperature in the city.

The weather department had earlier forecast entry of a new weather system in North Balochistan which will lead to rain and snowfall in these areas from Monday.

The chilling Quetta winds will move towards Karachi from Monday, breaking a seven-year-old record of the lowest temperature in the city. “These winds will continue to hit Karachi until Wednesday, lowering the city’s temperature to a single digit,” according to the weather report.

Cold & dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain and snowfall is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

