Mercury likely to hit 42 Celsius in Karachi today: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday predicted that in the ongoing heatwave temperatures on Wednesday (today) likely to hit 42º Celsius, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has stated that the heatwave will be continued in Karachi and very hot and dry weather will prevail in the city for a few more days.

This morning 22% humidity recorded in the city, which will remain between 10-20 percent in the evening, according to the met office.

The wind speed today recorded at 21 kilometres per hour in the city.

Earlier, Met Office informed that the high pressure area formed over Central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh including Karachi.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail for next 5-7 days with Day Temperatures rising to 40-42 ºCelsius.

The PMD advised concerned authorities to take necessary measures for these weather conditions.

The weather department also advised people to take precautions and avoid open sun exposure during peak heat hours, i.e. between 11-00 AM to 04-00 PM.

A severe heat wave had struck Karachi and other parts of Sindh in June 2015. It caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heat stroke.

Medical experts advise citizens to avoid unnecessarily leaving homes in extreme sunlight and hot weather.

The experts also advised to provide immediate initial medical treatment to the affected person of heatstroke by pouring cold water after lying him to a shaded place before taking to a hospital.

