Mercury shots to 40-plus temperatures in Sindh and Punjab

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday said the mercury has shot to 47 degree Celsius at 12:00 noon in Jacobabad and Dadu and 46 degree centigrade in D.G. Khan as Sindh and Punjab provinces suffering the brunt of very hot weather in the ongoing spell of searing summer, ARY News reported.

The Heatwave Warning Centre of the met office has forecast June 05, the hottest day of the week with mercury to hit 40 degree Celsius. It is pertinent to mention here that Eid ul Fitr likely to fall on Wednesday June 05.

Temperatures in Jaccobabad yesterday crossed 51°C, while mercury soared to 50°C in Padidan and Dadu, met office said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature at Bahawalnagar, Sibbi, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Moen-Jo-daro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad was recorded at 49°C.

A spell of very hot weather has also engulfed several districts of Punjab as temperature reached to 46 degree Celsius in Khaniwal, Khanpur, D.G. Khan and 45 degree Celsius in Multan and Faisalabad.

Several districts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experiencing sizzling hot weather as the met office has forecast maximum 47 degree Celsius temperature in Turbat and D.I.Khan today.

The weather department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had recently predicted that the hot weather spell in Karachi will continue till the mid of June.

The met office said the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will likely to recede.

The monsoon rains will likely to begin in the port city from July, the met office said.

Earlier, the weather department, in a warning, had said that the heatwave is likely to grip Karachi and surrounding areas from May 25 to 27.

Nevertheless, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Heatwave Early Warning Centre later downgraded the heatwave alert “as mild heatwave” with hot and humid weather likely to prevail.

In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.

Comments

comments