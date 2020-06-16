Mercury to soar to 40°C in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted that Karachiites will experience another hot and dry day as the maximum temperature in the city will likely to record up to 40°C, ARY News reported.

The temperature of the megacity was recorded at 38°C at 12:00pm, said the Met department.

Meanwhile, mainly very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan during the next 12 hours.

However, partly cloudy is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzfarabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta seventeen, Gilgit fourteen and Muree nineteen degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy.

