‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ dialogues go viral on social media

ARY Digital’s ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ was already winning hearts thanks to the witty dialogues and over the top acting by the three lead actors but after the latest episode, some dialogues are getting a lot of praise on social media.

The latest episode, however, also left the audiences with a few questions as Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) has finally demanded Shehwar (Adnan Siddiqui) to marry her and Hira Mani has made her entry as Rumi’s teacher.

‘Shadi Me Divorce Hojati Hai Mohabbat Mein Divorce Nahi Hoti’

The leading lady Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) has moved on and is apparently quite happy with her “partner” but wants to call her “hubby”.

As she expresses her desire before Shehwar (played by Adnan Siddiqui) after coming back from a trip to Europe, the man categorically denies having any such plans.

He was of the view that only “middle class” women see marriage as some natural consequence to a relationship while “actually” love can survive without this bond

“Shadi Me Divorce Hojati Hai Mohabbat Mein Divorce Nahi Hoti”, Shehwar told Mehwish in what viewers are terming a heart-breaking dialogue.

‘Mama Bhi Chor Jaen, Mama Nahi Rehti’

Rumi, the divorced couple’s only child, is not performing up to his potential in his school, which prompts the school to call Danish (played by Humayun Saeed) for a meeting.

After the meeting, the father-son duo had a heart to heart conversation, which starts with questions Rumi doesn’t answer and Danish reminds him that his heartbreak hurts more for “Maa Chor K Chali Jaye to Maa Hi Rehti Ha Pr Biwi Chor K Chali Jaye to Biwi Nahi Rehti” (Wife no longer remains your partner once she leaves you but a mother remains a mother).

Rumi stops his father and reminds him that he will become his strength and “Mama Bhi Chor K Chali Jaye to Mama Nahi Rehteen”

The scene (video above) brought tears to many eyes.

Hira Mani’s entry

Another scene that is going viral is the one with Hira Mani’s entry.

Fans were waiting for her entry since long and there she was (in episode 13) as Rumi’s new teacher.

