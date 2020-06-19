MET dept forecasts light rain in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rainfall in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported on Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted partly cloudy weather with chances of light rainfall on Sunday in the port-city.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid with the maximum temperature ranging up to 38 degrees Celsius and humidity up to 50 percent.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Murree and Muzaffarabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore thirty, Karachi thirty-one, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta eighteen and Gilgit seventeen degree centigrade.

According to met office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar was fourteen, Jammu twenty-six, Leh five, Pulwama and Anantnag fifteen, Shopian seventeen and Baramulla sixteen degree centigrade.

Comments

comments