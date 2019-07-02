KARACHI: Meteorological Survey Department of Pakistan releases it’s annual monsoon report today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The Met office report predicts gradual monsoon rains in the region with the monsoon cycle starting from July and ending in September.

The report entails that the country may see 140.9 milliliters of rain approximately in the 3 month duration.

Sindh and Balochistan will see normal rain spells as they have in the past.

While South Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sawat are predicted to receive more rain this time around than in the past.

Areas closer to the rivers will see sporadic showers of high intensity, the report claims.

Barren terrain are likely to see increased temperatures ranging from 2 to 3 degrees up or down of consistent spell of heat from the usual.

Karachi will see only 132 milliliters of rain in the monsoon season, claimed the Met Dept.

