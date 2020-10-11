Met Office forecast another spell of Heatwave for Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has warned of a spell of heatwave in upcoming six to eight days in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in an alert said that high pressure area formed over central Asia inducing wind flow from North to Northwest over Sindh including Karachi.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail over Karachi and other areas of Sindh during next 6-8 days with Day Temperatures rising to 40-42 ºCelsius under the influence of this weather condition, the weather department said.

The wind flow mainly be from North to Northwest during the period, met office said.

The PMD has advised concerned authorities to take necessary measures for these weather conditions.

The weather department has also advised people to take precautions and avoid open sun exposure during peak heat hours, i.e. between 11-00 AM to 04-00 PM.

A severe heat wave struck Karachi and other parts of Sindh in June 2015. It caused the deaths of about 2,000 people from dehydration and heat stroke.

Medical experts advise citizens to avoid unnecessarily leaving homes in extreme sunlight and hot weather.

If you have no other alternative but to venture outside to run an errand, try to wear a hat and sunglasses. A hat is the best form of head covering which not only protects your head and scalp from the heat but also your brows.

It was also advised to provide immediate initial medical treatment to the affected person of heatstroke by pouring cold water after lying him to a shaded place before taking to a hospital.

