Met Office forecast another spell of rainfall across Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast another spell of rainfall across the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Met Office in an advisory informed that a westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country. This weather system is likely to interact with monsoon currents on Wednesday (evening/night) and it will grip most parts of the country on Thursday (tomorrow).

Wind-thunderstorm and rainfall is expected at scattered places in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirbad, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions from Wednesday (Evening) to Saturday, according to the weather office.

Widespread wind-thunderstorm and rain is also expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Sunday, weather report said.

Scattered rain/thunderstorm is also expected in all districts of D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal division in the same period.

Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain is expected in districts of Balochistan from Wednesday (Evening) to Friday.

Hail-Windstorm is also expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, North Balochistan and Upper Sindh during the wet spell, weather report said.

Snowfall is also likely to occur at mountain peaks in Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Average temperatures are likely to drop below normal in most parts of the country during this week.

