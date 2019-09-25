Met Office forecast another spell of widespread rains in country

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast widespread rainfall in the country and the rain spell will begin from Wednesday (today) till coming Tuesday.

According to the department more monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in northeastern and south eastern parts of the country and to strengthen from Thursday. A westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the country from Friday.

Existing wet spell will continue in Karachi and other districts of lower Sindh on Wednesday and Thursday, a weather advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

The PMD has predicted rain or thundershower at isolated places in Karachi and other districts of lower Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta and Dadu on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather department has also forecast rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy fall in lower Sindh districts including Karachi on Friday to Monday, while at isolated places in districts of Sukkur and Larkana during the period.

The weather system will unleash a spell of rainfall at scattered places in Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday, while widespread rains in Kashmir are expected from Friday.

Moreover, Isolated light rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan from Saturday to Tuesday.

Widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Islamabad, all districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha from next Friday to Tuesday.

Scattered rain also expected in districts of D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal from Saturday to Tuesday.

Widespread rains with isolated heavy falls are also expected in all districts of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Friday to Monday, according to the weather advisory.

Most parts of Balochistan are expected to remain hot and dry in coming days, however, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in districts of Kalat, Makran and Zhob during Saturday to Monday.

Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in districts of Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi on Saturday and Sunday, weather office said.

The met office has also warned of flash flooding in districts of Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan, Islamabad and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore during Saturday to Monday.

Possibility of landslide in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain ALERT and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

