Met Office forecast cloudy weather, drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI: The met office has forecast drizzling in Karachi on Sunday night and the next morning with partially cloudy weather, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its report predicted humid and windy weather with chances of drizzle in the port city.

The maximum temperature in Karachi today will likely to remain between 35 to 37 degree Celsius, while minimum temperature will be 30.5 ºC, the weather report said.

Karachi will experience humid and windy weather, as the humidity will be 70 percent in the morning and 50 – 60 % in the evening, according to the weather report.

The wind direction will remain Westerly or Southwesterly, the met office said.

According to the met office, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country today while rainfall with thunderstorm is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and capital territory of Islamabad.

The maximum temperature was recorded yesterday in Dadu 47 degree Celsius, while in Mohen Jo Daro, Dalbandin and Shaheed Benazirabad 46 degree Celsius.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weather department has predicted above normal rainfall in Sindh and other parts of southern Pakistan during this monsoon season.

Amid fears of urban flooding in Karachi during the predicted monsoon spell in the upcoming days, the Sindh government has imposed rain emergency across six districts of Karachi.

