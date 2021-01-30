Web Analytics
Met Office forecast dusty winds spell in Karachi today

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted a likely spell of dusty winds in Karachi as minimum temperature dropped to 09º Celsius on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The Met office has said that the wind speed has been measured at 12 kilometres per hour currently.

Presently northeastern winds blowing in the city, which could become southwesterly with change of the wind direction. Maximum temperature in city could increase in daytime to 26 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country. while very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

A wave of severe cold continued in northern districts of Balochistan including Quetta and Kalat, where the mercury dropped to minus-5 degree Celsius, while the mercury dropped to minus six in Ziarat.

Minimum Temperature: The mercury dropped to minus-12 at Astore, minus-10 at Skardu, minus-09 at Kalam and minus-04 at Malamjabba.

