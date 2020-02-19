Met office forecast fresh rain spell in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET Office) has forecast rainfall with wind or thunderstorm in upper parts of the country from Wednesday evening to Thursday, ARY News reported.

Met Office in a statement said that a westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain with wind-thunderstorm or hailstorm is expected in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Mardan, Kuram and Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the influence of fresh westerly wave.

Moreover, federal capital Islamabad, Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Sialkot districts, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will likely to receive rainfall during Wednesday evening to Thursday.

According to the met office, windstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Sahiwal, Sukkur and Larkana districts during the period.

Light to moderate snowfall is also expected in Mountainous areas of Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period, according to the weather department forecast.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has in an advisory to district administrations of the province has directed for precautionary measures to meet any emergency situation.

The PDMA has also advised tourists to observe precaution during their travel.

“The Emergency Operations Centre of the PDMA has been activated to address any emergency situation”, the statement added.

Comments

comments