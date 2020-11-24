Met Office forecast light rainfall, drizzling in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted light rainfall or drizzling in Karachi on Tuesday under the influence of a westerly weather system, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather and drizzling in the morning and night.

Minimum temperature in the metropolis will remain between 14-16 degree Celsius. The wind direction has been Easterly or Northeasterly, according to the weather department.

In most parts of Sindh today, the weather will remain partly cloudy. Dry weather with cool/cold night and hazy/misty morning is likely to prevail over the province.

Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad would likely to receive light rainfall along with Karachi division, according to the weather forecast.

In Balochistan, Khuzdar, Dalbandin and adjoining areas received rainfall with which, temperatures have further dropped.

Moreover, light snowfall reported in Ziarat valley and adjoining areas.

The met office had earlier predicted light rain or drizzle in the port city between November 23 to 25 after entry of a westerly weather system in the region.

Under the influence of this weather system the outskirts of Karachi will likely to receive light rainfall, according to the weather forecast.

Comments

comments