Met Office forecast more rainfall in Lahore, other areas

KARACHI: The met office has forecast more rainfall in various parts of the country including Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-thundershower or windstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

A partly cloudy to cloudy weather with occasional gusty wind and chances of drizzle during late night and early morning expected in Karachi, according to the weather department.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its trough is extending Northwestwards. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country.

The met office on Sunday announced that a spell of gusty winds has entered in coastal districts of Sindh, causing damage to mud houses and crops in the rural areas.

According to the Met Office the windy spell in Sindh will subside from July 18 (tomorrow).

The weather department also forecast monsoon rainfall in coastal districts of the province from July 23 to 30.

Sindh’s southeastern districts on the coastal belt, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Sujawal will likely to receive heavy rainfall during the rainy spell, according to the weather forecast.

