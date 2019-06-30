Met office forecast night drizzle in Karachi today

KARACHI: The met office on Sunday forecast chances of drizzle in night and early morning in Karachi as weather will remain cloudy with occasional gusty winds, ARY News reported.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The rainfall in various parts of Punjab, including Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhang, Noorpur Thal and Bhakkar, turned the weather pleasant.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faislabad, Lahore and Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The weather has also turned pleasant with clouds hovering over the horizons of Karachi.

Recently it was drizzled in several parts of the city, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Baloch Colony and Karsaz.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday and Monday, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded 49°Celsius in Sibbi and 47°Celsius in Dadu and 46°C in Shaheed-Benazirabad.

