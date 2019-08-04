Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle with overcast skies in Karachi at late night or early morning.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan as weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, weather department said in its forecast.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country today However, rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faislabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Saturday, rainfall occurred at scattered places in Peshawar, Hazara, D.I khan, Kalat, Makran, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, D.G khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir regions.

Maximum rainfall recorded 31 mm at Malamjabba in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maximum temperatures in the country were recorded 46°Celsius at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Dadu 43°Celsius at Sibbi.

