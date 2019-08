Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with likely drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi and chances of drizzle at late night or early morning on Friday.

According to ARY News, maximum temperature in the port city will remain between 31-33 degree Celsius today with humidity in the morning between 70-80 percent and in evening 60-70 pct.

In other parts of Pakistan, Rain or wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected in upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Hazara division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and Kashmir today.

Rainfall also expected today at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan, weather forecast said.

Yesterday widespread rains, wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, D.I.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Kalat and Zhob divisions.

Maximum temperatures recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin 46°C, Sibbi 44°C, Chillas, Sukkur 43°C on Thursday.

Comments

comments