Met office forecast rain, thunderstorm in GB, Malakand, other regions

KARACHI: A spell of cold and dry weather prevails in Karachi and other parts of the country, the met office said on Sunday.

According to ARY News, the met office has predicted rain and thunderstorm at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan region with snowfall over the hills.

The continental air prevails in most parts of the country today, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather forecast.

Light rain with thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rawalpindi division.

A wave of extreme cold continued in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.

Fog has blanketed several cities and towns of Punjab including Narowal and Shakargah restricting visibility range in the plains. The visibility limit at National Highway diminished along Narowal, Shakargarh, Lar, Basti Malook and Lodhran.

After a spell of snowfall temperature further plunged to extreme cold in northern areas. Continued snowfall has closed several key roads and disturbed communication links in the region. Local people trying to clear the snow from the roads and streets.

The Lowest Minimum temperatures in the country were recorded at Kalam -12°C, Astore -08°C, Bagrote, Skardu -07°C, Gupis, Malamjabba, Parachinar -05°C, Drosh, Mirkhani -03°C, Dir, Quetta, Chitral -02°C, Murree -01°C.

Comments

comments