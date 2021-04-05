Met Office forecast rainfall in central, upper areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has predicted dust-thunderstorm with rain in upper and central parts of the country from Monday (today), ARY News reported.

In a weather forecast, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a westerly weather system has entered in the country on Sunday(night) and likely to persist till Wednesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm and at some places hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal from Sunday night to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Jhelum Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad and Jhang rain-wind/thunderstorm and hailstorm at few places is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moreover, rain- wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat and Chaman in Balochistan from Sunday night to Tuesday, according to the forecast.

Dust-thunderstorm/ rain is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and D.I. Khan during the period.

In last 24 hours, light rainfall reported in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan.

Yesterday maximum temperature, 46 Celsius was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad, while 44 degree Celsius was recorded at Sakrand, Chhore and Mithi.

The Met Office has advised farmers to take precautionary measures for their crops during the forecast period.

