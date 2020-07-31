Met office forecast rainfall in several areas during Eid-ul-Azha days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its weather outlook for Eid-ul-Azha holidays, from Friday to Sunday, predicted rain/wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls at several places in the country, ARY News reported.

The met office has forecast rainfall in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Zhob, Musa Khel, Kashmir and Islamabad from evening or night to morning hours in eid days, while humid and partly cloudy weather conditions during the day.

Light rain is also expected along Sindh-Makran Coast on Friday and Saturday, according to the weather report. Hot and humid weather expected in other parts of the country.

The weather in Karachi will remain partly cloudy on Friday (today) with maximum temperature between 35 to 37 degree Celsius. Southwestern winds are blowing with 12 kilometers per hour speed, the met office report said.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday, the second day of Eid-ul-Azha. However, rain-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Sialkot and Narowal, according to the weather department.

