Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi from Monday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast beginning of a rainy spell in Karachi from July 06 (Monday) as Karachi continues to brave sweltering weather, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The met office has predicted hot and humid weather in the city today with partly overcast skies.

The maximum temperature in the metropolis is expected to remain between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius today.

South-westerly winds are blowing in the metropolis with 26 kilometers per hour wind speed, according to the weather department.

A westerly wave is expected to reach the city from the next week.

The Met Office has said that rainfall can start on the evening or night of July 6 (Monday).

The Met office said that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh that may generate Widespread Rain-Wind/Thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamsharo and Dadu from the next week. The rainy spell likely to continue till Tuesday and few heavy falls are also expected during the period, according to the forecast.

Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday, PMD earlier warned advising concerned authorities to take precautionary measures and remain alert during the forecast period.

Comments

comments