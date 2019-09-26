KARACHI: The met office has forecast scattered rainfall in Karachi and adjoining areas on Thursday and Friday, ARY News reported.

The hot and humid weather likely to continue in the city till 27th September 2019 with maximum temperature to remain in range of 37 – 39ºC, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places in Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Umerkot districts in southern parts of Sindh today.

Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mansehra and Abbotabad will also receive rainfall on Thursday.

Lahore, Dir, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsada, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu districts and Islamabad will likely to receive rainfall at isolated Places.

Moreover, monsoon currents are penetrating in northeastern and southeastern parts of Pakistan. These fresh monsoon currents are likely to continuously prevail during the next 4 to 6 days, the weather forecast said.

The cold air advection from northwest is likely to increase from Friday which will interact with monsoon currents. This interaction may cause moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms over central and upper parts of the country from Friday to Tuesday.

Average temperatures are likely to drop in most parts of the country during the coming week, according to the weather prediction.

