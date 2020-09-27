Met Office forecast rainfall in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The weather conditions in most parts of the country will remain hot and dry, while upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region of Punjab likely to receive rainfall on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The same region is also expected to receive rain with thunderstorm or windstorm tomorrow (Monday), Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

The met office has also predicted thunder and dust storms in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar districts in southern Punjab.

Some areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan received rainfall during last 24 hours.

Earlier, the PMD in a weather forecast predicted rain with wind and thunderstorm in upper parts of the country from Saturday night to Wednesday.

Met Office informed that a western disturbance likely to enter upper parts of Pakistan from Saturday night (26th September) and likely to prevail till Wednesday (30th Sept).

Under the influence of this weather system rain or wind- thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Kasur during Saturday (night) to Wednesday with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the forecast.

This weather system will subside the hot weather conditions in upper and central parts of the country, PMD said.

