Met office forecast widespread Monsoon rains from today

KARACHI: The Met office has forecast widespread monsoon rains in southern and northern parts of Pakistan from Wednesday (today) to Monday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a well marked monsoon low pressure has formed over north Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas, which likely to move westwards and may reach over Indian Gujrat region around morning of 9th August.

This weather system is expected to generate widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) divisions from Friday evening or night to Monday morning next week.

Moreover, scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Makran, Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the period.

Isolated moderate to heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad, Sibbi divisions from Friday night to Sunday.

The met office has warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Friday night to Sunday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions during the period.

In another advisory the met office informed that the low pressure over Bay of Bengal will cause more monsoon rains in northern half of the country from Wednesday to Saturday, which is expected to intensify during Thursday and Friday.

The low pressure will generate widespread rains in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Khyber.

Isolated rains also expected in Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions from Wednesday (evening/night) to Saturday with isolated moderate to heavy falls are expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir on Thursday and Friday.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions during Thursday and Friday.

Moreover, possibility of landslide in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, the weather department warned.

