ISLAMABAD: Met office forecast widespread rains from Wednesday to Friday with likely entry of strong monsoon currents from Wednesday in the country, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) new monsoon system will produce widespread rains in the country during next three to four days.

Fairly Widespread rain-thundershower expected from coming Wednesday to Friday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Sahiwal in upper Punjab, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda and Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir, according to the weather forecast.

Heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera and Kashmir.

Scattered rain-thundershowers are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Waziristan, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Musakhel and Barkhan during the period, weather report said.

The met office has cautioned that heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local nullah/streams of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and urban flooding on Thursday or Friday.

The fifth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of southern parts of Sindh, predicted by the weather office from August 14 to 16, was weakened and brought light rainfall and drizzle in the city.

In the previous monsoon spell, 21 people were killed in three days of rain in the metropolis.

The fourth spell of monsoon in Karachi and other parts of Sindh had left a trail of devastation in the region.

At least 39 people died from electrocution in the city during four monsoon rain spells in last 35 days, according to a report by Edhi Foundation.

