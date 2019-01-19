Met Office forecasts rain, snow from Sunday

KARACHI: Widespread to moderate rain is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other parts of the country from Sunday.

According to the Pakistan Metrological Department, rain is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall is also expected at some scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, D.I.Khan, Bannu, D.G.Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan divisions. Whereas, moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected over hills in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Saturday and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today. However, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Yesterday’s lowest minimum temperature:

Bagrote -13°C, Astore, Gupis -10°C, Kalam, Skardu -09°C, Hunza -07°C, Dir, Gilgit, Malamjabba -03°C, Chitral, Parachinar, Drosh, Rawalakot -02°C, Kakul -01°C.

